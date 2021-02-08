MonaCoin Price Up 17.4% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $122.90 million and $13.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,791.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.42 or 0.03770185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00363185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.28 or 0.01051029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00431088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00354240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00215500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00019428 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

