MonetaryUnit Price Up 82% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $17,714.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 82% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00089926 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,502,847 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

