MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $13,977,600.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05.

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $419.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

