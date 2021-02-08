Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 6.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 217,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 145,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.09.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

