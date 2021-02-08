Monro (MNRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO):

2/2/2021 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

1/28/2021 – Monro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Monro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/27/2021 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/26/2021 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

1/6/2021 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

12/23/2020 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Get Monro Inc alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.