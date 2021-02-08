Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,651.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

