Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,121. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

