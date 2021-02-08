Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

