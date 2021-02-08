Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.97. 14,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

