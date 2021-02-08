Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

