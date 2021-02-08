Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. 22,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.