Monte Financial Group LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.67. 9,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

