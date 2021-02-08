Monte Financial Group LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,121. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.