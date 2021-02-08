Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. 92,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,671. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

