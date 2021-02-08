Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NUE traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. 22,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

