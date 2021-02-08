Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $160.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00377113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,436,404,222 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

