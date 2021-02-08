Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.40 ($2.82) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

