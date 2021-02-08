Morgan Stanley Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $254.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.