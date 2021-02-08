Morgan Stanley Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $447.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $298.79 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

