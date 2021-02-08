Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. 207,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,425. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

