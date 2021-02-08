Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 6.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $78,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $73.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

