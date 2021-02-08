Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,026.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,142 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $49,760,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

