Morgan Stanley Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $95.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

PINS stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190,396 shares of company stock worth $149,870,713.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

