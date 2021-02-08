Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,867. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

