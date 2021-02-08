Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. 95,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

