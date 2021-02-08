Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.70 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $201.59 million and $10.70 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for $4.27 or 0.00009236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.