Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 5,881 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $222,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. 5,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the third quarter worth $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

