Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.34

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $42,628.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,799 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

