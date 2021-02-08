Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $990.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 3979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($12.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.13. The stock has a market cap of £488.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £287.64 ($375.80). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60). Insiders acquired a total of 717 shares of company stock worth $594,642 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

