MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 5.6% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. 430,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 285,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.