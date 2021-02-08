Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.42

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 80834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research firms recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

