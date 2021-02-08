Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,336,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $182.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

