Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MSGM stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

