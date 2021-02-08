Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 801,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 500,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

