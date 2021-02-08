MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSCI alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00.

MSCI stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,261. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.