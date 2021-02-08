mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and approximately $791,308.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,367.73 or 0.99733611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00076303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 39,602,591 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

