MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 11,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,655 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

