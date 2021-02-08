MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 13,036 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.63. 1,013,522 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

