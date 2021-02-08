MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,830 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,354. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

