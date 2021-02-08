MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.53. 9,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,108. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $293.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

