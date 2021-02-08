MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $21.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,484 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 193,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

