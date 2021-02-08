MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $39.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.26. 55,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

