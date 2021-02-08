MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $42.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,512,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 235,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

