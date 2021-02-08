MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $44.50 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

UPS traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

