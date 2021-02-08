MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $89.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.45. 59,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

