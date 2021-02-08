MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

MDLZ traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 113,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,862. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

