MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.11. 84,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

