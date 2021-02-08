MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 4,323 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.