MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 647 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.11. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

