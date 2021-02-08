MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.81. 409,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

